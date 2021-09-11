Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of VMO opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

