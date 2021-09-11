Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 574,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 358,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.17 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.