Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,783 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,753% compared to the average daily volume of 582 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $490.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.16 and a 200-day moving average of $488.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

