Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,564% compared to the average daily volume of 339 call options.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 215,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 140,103 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

