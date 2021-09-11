iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $19.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

IQ stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

