iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,709,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.