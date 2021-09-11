iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $468.46 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.18 and a twelve month high of $476.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.43 and a 200-day moving average of $434.10.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

