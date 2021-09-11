iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Trimmed by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,698,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.