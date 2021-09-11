ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $302,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ITT by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

NYSE:ITT opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

