IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.28

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 272068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.