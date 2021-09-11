J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $134.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

