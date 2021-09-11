Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

ET opened at $9.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

