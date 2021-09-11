James E. Hanson II Purchases 1,250 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $20,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
About Lakeland Bancorp
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
