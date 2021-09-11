James E. Hanson II Purchases 1,250 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $20,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

