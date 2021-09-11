James H. Roth Sells 17,000 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.10 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

