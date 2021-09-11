Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €390.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €434.00 ($510.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €326.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €268.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.03. zooplus has a 12-month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12-month high of €441.80 ($519.76).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.