Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

