Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $82.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.64.

Shares of AFRM opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

