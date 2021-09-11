Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a research note issued on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

