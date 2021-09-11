JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.78.

JOAN stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.89 million and a PE ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $485,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in JOANN by 3,059.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $251,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

