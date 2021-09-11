John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,270,000 after buying an additional 84,622 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $152.88. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

