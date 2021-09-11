John N. Daly Sells 3,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $24,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in CareCloud by 7.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

