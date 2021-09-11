Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 4,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. CWM LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Expedia Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,889 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 176.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

