Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.37 million and the lowest is $370,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $57.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 156,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

JNCE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 194,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,707. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $325.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.