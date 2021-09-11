JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.42 ($234.61).

RI stock opened at €188.80 ($222.12) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €175.14.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

