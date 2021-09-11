JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

STWD opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.