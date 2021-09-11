JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys Shares of 624 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $877,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $149.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.