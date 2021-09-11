JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

