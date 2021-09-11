JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

