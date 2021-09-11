JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

