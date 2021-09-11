JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $280.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.58 and its 200 day moving average is $273.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

