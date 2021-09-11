Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

JBAXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,558. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

