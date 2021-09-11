Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMIA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 196.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 88.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

