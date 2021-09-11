Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 187,871 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,871 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

