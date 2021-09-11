Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 19,892 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $99.41 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.