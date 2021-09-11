Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,436 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of A. O. Smith worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

