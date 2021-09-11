Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.91 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380,793 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 95.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 86,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $100.09 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

