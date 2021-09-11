Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $23,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

