Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,110,508 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,508 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

