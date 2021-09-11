Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

