K92 Mining’s (KNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.67. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.73.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

