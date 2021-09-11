Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kadmon by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kadmon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Kadmon by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.