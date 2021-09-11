Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 293,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,163,302 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadmon by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 860,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

