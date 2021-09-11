Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

KDMN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 860,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

