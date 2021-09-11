Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $186,750.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.50. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 46.8% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 964,043 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 51.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 371,571 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Kaleyra by 128.8% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 467,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 263,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLR. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.