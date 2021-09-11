Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $186,750.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.50. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLR. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
