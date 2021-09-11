Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.09 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.70 $63.23 million $0.81 15.37

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86% Kearny Financial 23.91% 6.17% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.71%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. It offers both personal and business services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

