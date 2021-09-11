Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.74

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 117996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.04.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

