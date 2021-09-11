Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

