KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.38

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $956,437.80 and approximately $4,845.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00127970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00181135 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.79 or 0.99745928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.92 or 0.07081692 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.70 or 0.00946242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

