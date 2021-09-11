Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

