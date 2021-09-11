Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$72.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,535,760. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

